Pinckney's Addison Lovell Among Lake Trust Foundation's Scholarship Recipients

October 16, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Lake Trust Foundation, an independent entity of Lake Trust Credit Union, has announced the 2024 recipients of the New Beginnings Scholarship and the Michigan Impact Scholarship. These scholarships are designed to support Michigan residents in furthering their education and pursuing careers in growing and high-demand industries.



“At Lake Trust, we believe in the power of education and its ability to foster financial wellbeing. Our scholarship program is designed to expand access to educational opportunities, giving Michigan residents—at any point in their life—the chance to open new doors and pursue their passions,” said Brandalynn Winchester-Middlebrook, treasurer of The Lake Trust Foundation.



“As recipients of our 2024 scholarship, these individuals will be able to continue on the path to the career they’ve always wanted all while supporting economic growth in their communities across the state.”



“The Lake Trust Foundation’s scholarship program was created to broaden educational access for Michigan residents, building a pipeline of talent that will drive economic growth and innovation,” said David Snodgrass, President of The Lake Trust Foundation.



“Since 2012, we have empowered future leaders on their path to achieving financial wellbeing by awarding over $1.8 million in scholarships. Our ongoing support reflects our commitment to fostering a thriving economy through education.”



Four recipients have been honored with the 2024 New Beginnings Scholarship, each receiving $7,500. This scholarship can be utilized for various educational expenses, including tuition, trade equipment, professional dues and certifications.



The New Beginnings Scholarship aims to assist Michigan residents who are pursuing education or careers in high-demand technical or trade fields such as electrical work, HVAC, construction, welding, plumbing, nursing and more.



The 2024 local recipients include:



• Addison Lovell of Pinckney, MI – Studying nursing at Saginaw Valley State University, Addison aims to offer solace and peace to patients in hospital settings.



• Mikala Sposito of Dexter, MI – Studying welding and technology at Washtenaw Community College, Mikala aspires to become a welding artist and teacher.



In partnership with Cleary University, the Michigan Impact Scholarship offers a tuition-free pathway for new students starting their undergraduate or postgraduate studies at Cleary University in Fall 2024. The scholarship prioritizes applicants pursuing fields aligned with Michigan’s high-demand careers through 2030, with a focus on nurturing the state's talent pipeline and supporting economic vitality.



This year, The Lake Trust Foundation awarded one full-tuition scholarship to Tim Ambrose of Canton, MI. Ambrose served in the Michigan National Guard for nine years and is returning to school to pursue a bachelor's degree in business – a pivot in his longtime career as a truck driver. He hopes to later obtain a master’s degree and serve as a business leader in his community, inspiring his family and others to follow their dreams in the process.



