Pinckney's 34th Annual Art in the Park This Weekend

May 28, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Wood carvings, artwork, jewelry will all be on display for sale during Pinckney's 34th annual Art in the Park this weekend.



"We have about 100 artists in the park. We have M-36 closed now, because we have our major sponsor there, which is BJ's Heating and Cooling, our presenting sponsor," said Rick Beaudin of the Pinkney-Putman-Hamburg-Hell Chamber of Commerce.



"Also this year, because of the success of our other major events, Food Truck Friday, we are expanding Art in the Park, so that we have more food trucks than ever at Art in the Park. We will have 16 food trucks, all different cuisines."



Because the annual festival is what's called a juried art show, Beaudin promises no store-bought, foreign-made junk.



"The people have to make the stuff their own. They cannot buy stuff online and put it together. They have to build it, make it, or whatever," he says.



"It's jewelry. It's metal workings. Very unique things. And we get people from across the country."



Art in the Park runs from 10 am to 5 pm both Saturday and Sunday, May 30 and 31.



More information is linked below.