Pinckney's 16th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade Set For Saturday

March 11, 2020

By Jon King/jking@whmi.com





A parade and traditional Irish festivities will again take over downtown Pinckney this weekend.



The 16th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade steps off at noon Saturday from the Pinckney Historical cemetery and travels east down Main Street to the Township Square. Susie Tennyson is the event organizer and says things will get underway with the annual Run for the Gold 5K, sponsored by the Light of the World Academy at 10am, followed by a kids Fun Run. Other events leading up to the parade include a cutest leprechaun contest and Irish dancers on Main Street.



The 2020 Parade Grand Marshal is Connor Petzke, a 9 year old student at Navigator Upper Elementary. Connor (bottom pic) was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy at 22 months of age and has inspired the community with his resilience and life spirit. Additional details are available through the link below.



Meanwhile, organizers say that despite confirmation of the COVID-19 virus in Michigan, Pinckney's St. Patrick's Day Parade is still on for this Saturday. “State and County resources assure us that risk of getting COVID19 (Corona virus) in Michigan is low at this point, so we will hold the parade as scheduled. The parade is a safe, fun, family event. As always, those feeling under the weather should stay home and take care. Those not wishing to be in close crowds can move further west along the sidewalk until they feel at a safe distance from others, but should understand that there will be other people there to enjoy the event as well. The Village cares about your health and comfort and will carefully consider future events as we learn more about containing and preventing COVID19. For this week, however, the parade will take place as planned.



Some useful sites:



https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html



https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/workplace-school-and-home-guidance.pdf



https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/communication/factsheets.html”