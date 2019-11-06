Pinckney Woman's Embezzlement Trial Delayed Again

A Pinckney woman won’t go to trial until next year on multiple charges for allegedly embezzling from her employer, a small electrical company.



Tracey Lynn Sindlinger is charged with ten counts involving her alleged embezzlement from Stein Electric in Manchester. A trial had been set for November 18th, but for the fourth time has been adjourned, this time until January 27th. Washtenaw County Trial Court records show that additional discovery was requested by prosecutors on October 30th along with an expanded witness list.



Sindlinger was charged after Michigan State Police at the Brighton Post conducted an investigation, which reportedly uncovered an embezzlement scheme that occurred over a three year period, beginning in 2015. Sindlinger was the company accountant at the small family owned business. After she was terminated, authorities say the owners went through records and noticed discrepancies. An investigation commenced, which resulted in the criminal charges and an arrest warrant being issued for Sindlinger, who remains free on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond. (JK)