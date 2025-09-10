Water & Sewer Rate Increase Proposed In Village Of Pinckney

September 10, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Pinckney Village Council held off on approving water and sewer rate increases at Monday night’s meeting.



Council ultimately tabled the resolution to get more information and provide more time to better inform the community.



The resolution states the Village’s water and sewer enterprise funds are currently operating with structural deficits of approximately $190,000 (water) and $45,000 (sewer).



The new proposed rates with a 15% adjustment, effective July 1st, 2025 are:



Water: $5.44 per 1,000 gallons (from $4.73)

Sewer: $8.02 per 1,000 gallons (from $6.97)





Water and sewer user fees are supposed to cover costs and be neutral, not supplemented by the general fund.



President Jeff Buerman said with the proposed 15% increase, by next July if current usage stays the same, they’ll be balanced. He said the increase will get them back on track, so hopefully the next increase will only be 10%. Buerman said technically, they should be doing 10% every year but that hasn’t happened and they are now that far behind that the 15% will get to the break-even point. He said once they run the numbers again next fall, they’ll know and a lot depends on usage.



Buerman stressed he doesn’t want to raise rates but they need to be pro-active and have some tough decisions to make as they are running a deficit. He noted the increase is only for operations and maintenance – has nothing to do with needed system improvements. It was also stated that stated $250,000 has been budgeted toward improvements but the actual cost to fix everything is around $10 (m) million.



One resident spoke during call to the public about the proposed hike, expressing some concerns about it being up for approval under new business with limited public notification. After it was delayed, she thanked and commended Council; but also asked for a rate comparison to other communities to help better educate people.



A link to the proposed resolution is provided. It could be up for potential approval at the next meeting.