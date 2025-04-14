Planning Commission Recommends Revoking Permits & Licenses For "The Means"

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





As expected, the Planning Commission is recommending that the Pinckney Village Council revoke all special uses and licenses granted for a marijuana establishment for failure to complete the project in a timely manner.



The Means project is on the site of the old Pinckney Elementary School, where work has been at a stand-still. The Village granted final site plan approvals for that project in 2021 - the first-ever approved marijuana facility in Livingston County. Voters approved a ballot proposal to allow such facilities in the Village. The Means M.A.A.B. Partnership LLC also received three marijuana licenses that year, and was later granted extensions.



The Commission met recently and voted to recommend to the Village Council the revocation of the approved site plan, special use permit, variances, and current conditional zoning for the property located at 935 West Main Street (M-36).



It further recommended Council revoke the three provisional marijuana establishment licenses issued for the property, due to the applicant’s failure to comply with the agreed-upon conditions of approval, meet the requirements outlined in the Village ordinances, and diligently and actively pursue the completion of the approved project in a timely manner.



Draft meetings minutes state a letter from the Means project was provided, and the attorney has been in contact with their attorneys. A commissioner read the letter and noted that the Means project claims to have followed all timelines.



It was again relayed that if the property is sold, the marijuana licenses do not carry over and the new owner would have to start from ground zero as everything is voided upon sale under a different corporation.



Village President Jeff Buerman told WHMI that from what they understand, the property is for sale but the Village attorney is currently in talks with the applicant’s attorney. He said the topic will most likely be discussed at the last Council meeting in April, and it will be up to Council as to what they want to do going forward. However, he noted there are some items that won’t be known until the meeting, pending those attorney discussions.



Buerman said comments were made awhile back that the applicant would get things up and running and make the building look nice but nothing has happened since last August and it’s becoming an eyesore. He said he feels the frustration of the community and they would really like to see something happen - adding no one likes empty buildings.



Buerman asked that people have patience, saying it can be frustrating how slowly things sometimes move in government. He said he truly feels something positive will come out of all this down the road - it just won’t happen overnight.



Buerman said he understands that things happen, and he hopes if they are truly filling it that they find someone to come in and do something great with the building. He again said at the end of the day, no one likes empty buildings and everyone is hoping for better things for the old elementary school, so he’s keeping his fingers crossed”.



Buerman said he thinks there are some individuals are looking at it, and thinks positive things will be happening whether it be the people who currently own it or others looking to buy it.



WHMI reached out to the applicant and attorney last week but did not receive any response.