Village Of Pinckney Declares Snow Emergency

January 17, 2020

The Village of Pinckney is declaring a snow emergency in advance of what’s expected to be a significant winter weather event.



The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of Southeast Michigan lasting through noon on Saturday. Snow is expected to be heavy at times with anticipated accumulation of 4 to 7 inches.



Pinckney Police Chief Jeff Newton says the snow emergency is being declared per Village ordinance and the order will be in effect from 12am Saturday to 12am Monday. The snow emergency requires that all vehicles be removed from the roadway so that snow removal crews can safely clear the roads of snow and ice. Additionally, Pinckney Village Ordinance requires that all sidewalks be cleared of all ice and snow within 24-hours within the Central Business District and 48-hours within all residential neighborhoods, once the snowfall has stopped. (JM)