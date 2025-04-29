Residents Weigh In On New Gas Station At Rite-Aid Site & Police Coverage In Pinckney

April 29, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The prospect of a new gas station coming to town and the Village of Pinckney possibly disbanding its police department were some topics raised during call to the public at Monday night’s Council meeting.



The old Rite-Aid is expected to be the new home of a Mugg & Bopps and Dunkin’ Donuts. Council doesn’t grant any approvals as it’s already zoned commercial. Plans are expected to be before the Planning Commission in June. There are already two gas stations in the small town.



One resident said she understands Rite-Aid is an eyesore but stressed they don’t need another gas station. She raised concerns about bringing in another chain store – resulting in more competition to the local environment. She further questioned the impact of a chain donut store against a small local bakery - referencing what happened with the old Pinckney Pharmacy after Rite-Aid came to town.



Meanwhile, business owner Julie Amy spoke out about the old Rite-Aid to say people don’t have the ability to stop the project. She also commented on the Village discussing possibly disbanding the police department to contract with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.



Amy said she was trying to “keep her mouth shut” following WHMI’s interview with Police Chief Jeffrey Garrison and his earlier Facebook post about the situation. He was not in attendance at the meeting.

Amy said she felt it was a “terrible abuse of his influence” to put out a Facebook post as a leader of the community. She called it inappropriate and unprofessional, saying “it makes us all look “stupider” and Garrison is continuing to do it by doing interviews.

Amy went on to say maybe that’s the next level of rules that need to happen by the new Village president to make protocols about what’s appropriate or maybe some reminders need to happen – adding she’s against that kind of use of social media and it was “lynch-mob mentality”.



Another member in the audience quickly pointed out that Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy also uses social media as a platform.



There were no comments made from Council on either topic after the second call to the public, but there was talk of hosting more town hall-type events.



A link to the Police Department's Facebook and Village Master Plan Survey are provided.



Photo: Google Street View