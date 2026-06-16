Pinckney Police Department Likely To Be Reduced From Full-Time

June 16, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





It appears as though the Pinckney Police Department will be reduced from full-time - and Village residents can also likely expect to see a millage for police services on the ballot in November.



Budget talks continued during a special meeting held Monday night by Council, as Council is faced with what’s been described as a legacy deficit.



Many spoke out to defend the department during call to the public – citing the impact on taxable values, lower home and business insurance costs as criminals tend to avoid the area with a full time department, making the Village less attractive to people looking to possibly move in, the ability of an outside agency to respond quickly, increased crime rates, loss of new enrollments to local schools, and maintaining community cohesiveness by having local officers who really know the community on a personal level.



Others stated it was nothing against the department, but the money simply isn’t there and cuts need to be made. Structural financial challenges were cited, as police represents the single largest expenditure with more than 60% of total spending.



Significant cuts have already been made, and the biggest part of the budget is the police department.



Last year it was stated that a millage would be pursued, but Council President Jeff Buerman cautioned that people do not want a tax increase – and he hears it every day. If voters were to pass a millage in November, the Village still wouldn’t see the funds until the next budget in September.



It had initially appeared Council was leaning toward contracting with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.

The Putnam Township Clerk gave a presentation on what the township pays for contracting with the Sheriff’s Office, and what it could potentially cost the Village to do so, and potential savings.



Former longtime Village President Linda Lavey offered some projections, and stated that eliminating the police department “will not save residents a ton on their taxes - even if the Sheriff lowballs to get the contract - it’s a long story and we’ve been down this road before”.



It was stated a shared service agreement with the township or separate sheriff contract could be a gap, and revisited it later when financial times are better – with one-member saying “short term sacrifices need to be made for bigger gain”.



It was asserted the township is not interested in any agreement with Pinckney Police, but the Village could contract separately. It was also assured the Village would always have some kind of coverage – and when a call is dispatched via 911, someone will respond.



Police Chief Jeff Garrison questioned “Is this what we want to do? We want to potentially just go ‘see ya later Pinckney PD’ - which has been here for 80 years since the 40’s - and have the sheriff come in. You will never get Pinckney PD back, ever, because you can’t afford it. Once you have to dispo all of this equipment, firearms, ammunition, uniforms, and cars, and everything else - you’ll have to re-purchase it, new, and you’re not going to”. Garrison also reported that they have cut their one part-time officer, who will no longer be employed as of July 1st.



Buerman stated they are trying to modernize, but it’s a math problem and they can’t fix anything with the current budget if anything goes wrong – adding payroll and benefits keep going up and past promises were made.



Buerman commented that they have be realistic about what the Village can afford. He said right now, “nobody has the stomach for property or income taxes – people are tired. They’re tired of how government is spending their money…and the state is not going to help us. State revenue sharing, the Headlee Act, our revenues are going to keep going down”.



Buerman noted they’re running a deficit on water and sewer funds and most likely, brush and leaf pick-up is going away. He said he doesn’t want to raise utilities any more than they have to, but water and sewer will be going up and they are running a lot of legacy deficits.



It was also stated every department will be making a staff sacrifice and should give up somebody – and thus the DPW will need to eliminate a part-time employee. The Deputy Clerk position will also be eliminated.



Councilman Rob Coppersmith said they have to do something and eventually put forth a recommendation to fund the police department at $500,000 for 16-7 coverage (16 hours a day, seven days a week). That’s down from full-time, 24-7 coverage. He said “I know it’s going to hurt and things will have to change, but we can pair that with the upcoming millage”. If millage passes, they could return to a full-time coverage department. If not, then he said they’ll still be working with a number they can reasonably work with – and the options of contracting with the Sheriff’s Office or other department will still exist next year.



Council seemed open to that but no formal action or vote was taken. Council meets next on June 22nd.



The budget must be adopted by July 1st.