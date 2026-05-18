New Marijuana Retailer Approved For Old Pinckney Fire Station

May 18, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new marijuana retailer establishment has been approved in the Village of Pinckney.



The Planning Commission met last week and granted final site plan approval for an adult use cannabis retailer in the old fire station building at 1066 E-M-36. It will occupy the building currently existing on the property, but it will undergo a major revamp.



The applicants include QPS Michigan Holdings of Ann Arbor and C3 Industries.

QPS earlier received approval for a adult-use marijuana license.



Bob Phillips with C3 Industries was before the Commission and detailed plans, saying it will create around 15-20 new jobs. He said all they’re providing pedestrian access and increasing the parking, all of which will be off-street and behind the building.



Phillips noted that there tends to be concerns related to security, and assured they follow all state and local regulations to create a safe environment for staff and customers.



Planner Lucie Fortin commented the applicants have changed plans so parking will all be in the back only now, which will make for a much safer environment. She said they’ll also improve the building to make it really nice, which will be quite an improvement from what’s there now.



Fortin noted that standards have been met, but the applicants will still need a waiver from Council because the driveway is reduced, due to limited space and grading issues. Signage must also be applied for separately.



Phillips said as soon as they get all final approvals, they’ll be ready to go for construction.