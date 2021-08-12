Pinckney Council Adopts Local Emergency Declaration

August 12, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





With the increased spread of COVID-19 and the more contagious Delta variant, the Pinckney Village Council has approved a means to host virtual meetings if needed.



Council approved a local pandemic emergency resolution for the purpose of allowing virtual meetings per the Open Meetings Act, as needed. The transmission level in Livingston County was upgraded from “moderate” to “substantial” on August 2nd.



The resolution notes that Village Hall meeting facilities don’t provide enough space to reasonably meet state-mandated capacity and social distancing requirements, further stating the Village finds that it is s in the best interest of public health, safety, and welfare to declare a local state of emergency.



Village President Rebecca Foster tells WHMI that Council will continue to meet masked in Council Chambers unless the relevant statistics move in the wrong direction. She says that gives them the flexibility to move to virtual meetings quickly, at least until the end of the year. Foster further noted that they’ve had more public participation for virtual meetings than they’ve ever had in-person.



The resolution and declaration will remain in effect until Council determines it no longer exists.



The resolution that was adopted is attached.