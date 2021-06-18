Pinckney Village Council Looks To Fill Vacancies

By Jessica Mathes / news@whmi.com





Applicants are being sought to fill some vacancies on the Pinckney Village Council.



At Monday night’s meeting, Council voted to accept the resignation of Councilman Bob Vedder. Village President Rebecca Foster said Vedder had been reluctant to continue past his previous term, but took over her vacated term after some convincing when she moved into her current role. Foster said he decided that his initial decision to be done was the right one, essentially.



Foster thanked Vedder during the meeting, saying they recently had a great conversation about the things he would like to have accomplished - adding some of them they’ll be able o move on and some maybe not. Foster said she appreciated all of his input over the years and that he was willing to jump in to try and fill her term.



Councilman Ted Kinczkowski also thanked Vedder, saying even though they were often on the other sides of voting, he learned a lot from him and appreciated all of the input he’s given.



Also retiring is DPW Director Scott Mills and Council also voted to accept his resignation with regret and best wishes. Foster noted during the meeting that they would not be appointing an interim as the prime candidate did not accept it but they’ll be working on trying to figure out how to move forward with some leadership within the department.



Meanwhile, the Village website states that there will be two village trustee vacancies to fill in July. Applications are available online and are due by July 8th. They can be dropped off at the Village Hall or emailed to clerk@villageofpinckney.org. A link is provided with more information.