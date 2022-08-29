Pinckney Village Council Considers Land Purchase

August 29, 2022

Greg Coburn / news@whmi.com





The Pinckney Village Council is considering buying a piece of land.



It is the Fireman’s Park in downtown Pinckney, which is now owned by Pittsfield Products. The park is one acre and has a baseball diamond and some playground equipment. The price of the park is $25,000. The Village has tried to purchase the piece of land before but the owner kept saying no.



Officials say the park needs some work or at least needs to be cleaned up. The Rotary Club has offered to powerwash the park to at least make it nicer, but since the land and park are privately owned, no one can touch it. Residents have been asking the village to clean up the park but they can’t touch the park either.



Council President Rebecca Foster talked to a representative from EGLE and they said that the village would need to test the land and water for contamination and said they should do a baseline environmental assessment to see what is there.



Also, the village would need to do groundwater checks so as to not be liable for past contamination. The Council will have to do more research into the cost of the tests before making a decision.