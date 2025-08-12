Pinckney Village Council Allows More Flexibility for Off-Street Parking

August 12, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Pinckney Village Council on Monday amended its off-street parking and loading requirements to allow more flexibility in approving mixed-used development within the Central Business District.



"What we're creating is a cohesive, pedestrian-oriented downtown environment that consists with the village's overall design objective. That's the big thing. Giving it flexibility to make it work. I want to get more people downtown. I want all the buildings filled. So, we have to make it more attractive for them to come down here," said Village President Jeffrey Buerman.



He said his office also is in talks with downtown businesses to possibly transfer the current dirt lot to the Downtown Development Authority using funds from a property sale.



"Then we would blacktop it and make it nice and make it public parking," Buerman said. "There's a lot of little things we have to overcome, but I think there's a williness to make it happen."



The Village Council tabled a proposed ordinance allowing one rooster on lots a half-acre or larger, to help protect the hens kept for home coops.



"We're going to have a form where you have to get approval from your neighbors on each side to have a rooster," said Buerman. "There are a couple roosters in town already, because I hear them when I go for walks. A lot times, people get chickens and don't realize they have a rooster until it gets bigger."



"There is a portion in there we may revoke a rooster for excess noise, offensive odor, property damage or unsafe sanitary or housing conditions," he added. "That's the same with with chickens too."



Officials first want to confirm language of a proposed bill working its way through the Michigan Legislature with regard to home chicken coops.



Monday night's agenda packet is linked below.