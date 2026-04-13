Village of Pinckney Announces Improvements To Community Garden & New Food Access Initiative

April 13, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Village of Pinckney has announced a series of improvements to its Community Garden - along with the introduction of a new food access initiative aimed at increasing the availability of fresh and supplemental food for local residents.



Located in downtown Pinckney, the Community Garden serves as a shared space for residents to grow produce and participate in sustainable, community-based agriculture. In response to increased interest and participation, the Village has implemented updates for the upcoming growing season to improve accessibility, organization, and overall garden management.



Key improvements include a simplified registration process, clearly defined seasonal guidelines, and a structured plot assignment system designed to ensure fairness and ease of participation. Garden plots will be available on a first come, first served basis upon completed registration and payment, with a seasonal fee of $30, which includes a refundable end of season cleanup deposit.



In addition to operational enhancements, the Village is introducing a community pantry component within the garden footprint. The pantry will provide accessible food support to individuals and families in need, with an emphasis on maintaining dignity and reducing barriers to access.



A portion of the garden will be designated specifically for growing produce to support the pantry. The initiative is also expected to expand through partnerships with local farms and organizations to incorporate additional items such as meat, dairy, and shelf stable goods.



The effort is supported in part through collaboration with the ROW Foundation, which is assisting with community outreach and exploring transportation support options for residents who may face barriers to accessing resources in person.



As part of the garden’s physical enhancements, a custom welded entrance arch is currently being created by a local craftsman and longtime community member. The design draws inspiration from Pinckney’s railroad history, serving as a symbolic gateway that reflects the village’s heritage while welcoming residents into a shared space rooted in growth and connection.



These updates are part of a broader beautification effort taking place throughout downtown. In coordination with the Pinckney Downtown Development Authority, additional improvements are underway, including the planning of new mural installations that will further enhance the character and visual identity of the Village.



Village President Jeff Buerman commented “This initiative reflects the Village’s commitment to strengthening community connection while addressing real needs. By integrating the garden with a food access component and investing in the surrounding space, we are creating something that will serve residents in a lasting and meaningful way. As Village President, I’m proud to support Martina’s effort and DDA members that are behind it. It reflects the kind of forward-thinking, compassionate approach we want to continue building in Pinckney.”



Future for the garden include the development of a central gathering area for educational programming, volunteer engagement, and community events.



Residents interested in participating in the Community Garden, volunteering, or supporting the initiative are encouraged to follow Village of Pinckney updates for registration details and upcoming opportunities.