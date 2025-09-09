Pinckney Village Council Updates Ordinance Permitting Chickens

September 9, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Pinckney Village Council met Monday night and approved updates to an ordinance that allows residents to keep chickens for home coops.



Permits for chickens are required, and the cost would be a one-time $25 application fee. The ordinance language called to renew permits annually but Council agreed to make it five years instead.



No more than 15 chickens will be permitted on any property. The number allowed per every 1/4 -acre is five, or a total of 15 – whichever is less. There are various requirements for housing, safety, etc. and chickens can’t run at large in the Village.



A Village Rooster Permit will also be required, which also needs to be renewed annually. The cost is $25. One rooster will be permitted for flock protection purposes on parcels of more than half-an-acre or more.



Applicants will need to obtain written permission from each adjoining property owner. The permit can be revoked at any time upon receiving substantiated complaints of excessive noise, offensive odors, property damage, or unsafe/unsanitary housing conditions.



It was stated during the meeting that violations will be more complaint-based, since the Village doesn’t have the resources for any extensive enforcement. However, President Jeff Buerman said the hope is that people will be good neighbors.



The full ordinance, minus the brief revisions, is included in the meeting packet. That link is provided.