Pinckney to Host First Food Truck Friday of '26

June 11, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Classic rockers Magic Bus will headline Pinckney's first Food Truck Friday of the summer, from 12 pm to 9 pm on June 12.



"We've got 17 or 18 food trucks. A variety of cuisines. All kinds of stuff. We also have an arts and crafts/business expo, where any business can have a booth," says Rick Beaudin, chairman of the Pinckney Putnam Hamburg Hell Chamber of Commerce.



"We're still taking applications," he added. "We have all kinds of things, from real estate agents, insurance agents, water softener companies, and then arts and crafts people. Any business that wants a booth can get a booth for $60."



Plus, there a numerous activities for kids too.



"Marich Mini Farm is returning, so kids love the little animals. We are famous for our foam parties. Our foam parties will run at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm and 6:30pm. We've got a foam cannon, a new one this year that makes better foam," said Beaudin.



"The kids just have a riot, and the fire department is there to spray the kids down."



Beaudin says organizers also listened to attendees, and chose to extend the hours.



"We had our headliner bands, it used to run from 5 pm to 8 pm. We moved it back and extended Food Truck Friday to 9 pm now, so that people who have to work until 5 pm, can get there and enjoy the band from 6 pm to 9 pm."



WHMI's Madison June and the Box That Rocks will be broadcasting live this Friday between 12 pm and 2 pm.



Food Truck Friday will return July 17 and August 21.



More information is linked below.