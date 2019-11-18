Pinckney's Act 2 Theatre Company Named "Outstanding Troupe"

November 18, 2019

A Pinckney High School drama program has been recognized for its commitment to the arts and serving the community.



The Michigan Educational Theatre Association has recognized Pinckney Community High School’s Act2 Theatre Company (Troupe 4619 of the International Thespian Society) as an Outstanding Troupe for the 2019-2020 season. The “super troupe” award acknowledges the hard work of PCHS students as members of their community and as students of the performing arts. The Outstanding Troupe award recognizes programs of excellence across the State that demonstrates significant participation in State-wide competition, student leadership on the State level, performance at State Thespian Festival, and service projects within their community.



In recent years, Act2 students competing in Individual Events have been recognized as Superior in acting, musical theatre performance, lighting design, costume design, and playwriting. Past main stage performances at State Festival include Peter Pan in 2016 and A Few Good Men in 2018. In terms of community service, student activism over the years has raised thousands of dollars for local non-profits including the United Way of Livingston County, Lacasa, the Pinckney Community Library, Pinckney Community Youth Development Initiative, Gleaners Food Bank, and the Humane Society of Livingston County.



Act2 students have served as members of the Student State Board of Michigan Thespians every year since 2006. Twenty-six delegates from Act2 will be on hand to receive the award at this year’s Michigan State Thespian Festival. They will also be running a workshop for their peers on how to have your own Outstanding Troupe, highlighting the things that make Pinckney Drama so special.