Pinckney Students Testify On Vaping Bills Before Senate Panel

March 26, 2019

Students from Pinckney High School testified last week before the Senate Regulatory Reform Committee in support of legislation banning the sale of e-cigarettes, vapor products and alternative nicotine products to minors.



Vaping is inhaling the vapor produced by an e-cigarette, which is a portable battery-powered device that vaporizes e-liquid. The aerosol consists of fine particles; many of which contain varying amounts of toxic chemicals.



The students were invited by Senator Lana Theis of Brighton Township, who serves as vice chair of the Senate Regulatory Reform Committee. The committee approved Senate Bills 106 and 155, which would also prohibit minors from purchasing, possessing or using the products. The bills now advance to the full Senate for consideration.







Photo 2: Students picture with Sen. Theis are April Woods, Lori Sandula, Ruth Badalucco, Anna Blanchard, Benjamin Welsh, Kalie Alexander and Katie Wheaton.