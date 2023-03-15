Pinckney St. Patrick's Day Parade Returns Saturday

March 15, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A popular parade and traditional Irish festivities will again take over downtown Pinckney this weekend.



The Village of Pinckney will host its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade Saturday.



The parade will step off at noon near the People’s Church and travel east on M-36 to Mill Street, at the Town Square.



There will be two pipe bands, Michigan Scottish and Flint Scottish, and Irish dancers from the Michigan Irish Dance Academy.



Returning this year is the Light of the World Academy’s Run for the Gold 5K run/walk. There’s also a Kids Fun Run. In years past, anywhere from 300 to 650 runners have gathered, depending on the weather.



The run is described as a mixture of country dirt roads, paved trail, and the streets of downtown Pinckney — a course that officials say attracts all types of area runners.



A link to register is provided.