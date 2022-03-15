Pinckney St. Patrick's Day Parade Returns Saturday

March 15, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Pinckney's annual St Patrick's Day parade is back on after a two-year pandemic-related hiatus.



The popular parade and traditional Irish festivities will again take over downtown Pinckney this Saturday from 11am to 1pm. With favorable weather in the forecast, organizers are hoping for a big turnout.



Festivities will start off with a costume contest for pets and kids with prizes awarded, followed by Irish music and dancing and then the national anthem before the big parade. Contests and music will be held in Downtown Pinckney at the Town Square Pavilion. Organizers said the annual Run for the Gold 5K had to be postponed this year due to timing and planning purposes.



The parade will step off at noon with two of Michigan's best Pipe Bands. It will start west of town near the People's Church and then head east on Main Street before ending at Mill Street, at the Town Square.



Details can be found on the Village of Pinckney’s website. That link is provided. Photo: Sarah Jane Photography.