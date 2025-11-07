Pinckney Planning Commission Recommends Special Use Permit Approval For Marijuana Retailer

November 7, 2025

Jessica Mathews





A special land use permit request for an adult use cannabis retailer was before the Pinckney Planning Commission Monday night.



The location is 1268 East M-36, by Taco Bell. It’s two separate parcels, with a proposed shared drive. The property is zoned secondary business district, and it was stated the proposed use is permitted by special use permit.



Village documents state the following:



The parcel is currently vacant, contains approximately one acre of land, and has 121 feet of frontage on Main Street/M-36. A shared 30-foot wide drive approach provides access from Main Street/M-36. The parcel, together with the parcel to the east, were formerly used as a residential home, which has since been demolished. The proposed marihuana retailer establishment would occupy the western parcel, while the eastern parcel has been approved for a marihuana microbusiness establishment. Both parcels would share an access drive, parking area, and dumpster enclosure. The current request and review focus solely on the marihuana retailer establishment use. The applicant is seeking a Village of Pinckney marihuana retailer license, which first calls for Village approval of a Special Land Use request.



The applicant is M-36 Development, with representative Kirk Lytwyn in attendance.



The east parcel is the proposed Essence Microbusiness, a project handled by Lytwyn’s son – per statements made in the meeting.



Lytwyn stated the 1268 E-M-36 venture will be a commercial retail building per zoning requirements and the end use has not been determined yet. From a construction perspective, he said it makes more sense to do the whole thing at one time and then later deal with the vacant portion of the building. It was clarified there would not be any drive-thru window and only part of the building would be utilized for cannabis retail.



A handful of residents opposed to having marijuana establishments in the Village spoke during public forum, and a separate public hearing on the request.



Concerns included increased crime, youth access to marijuana, addiction, marijuana being a gateway drug, and such establishments sending the general wrong message for the community.



Some outstanding items to be addressed included an updated shared use agreement, security and odor control plans, enhanced landscaping, and pedestrian and bicycle access with a sidewalk connection to Main Street/M-36. Lytwyn assured all items are addressed and documentation will be submitted.



It was stressed during the meeting that the special land use was just one step in a lengthy process involving multiple needed approvals. Among them include the Village Council, MDOT, the Livingston County Drain Commission, and others.



Lytwyn referenced state-of-the-art security systems and encouraged people to talk with other communities - saying there are a lot of misnomers associated with the facilities. He stated 65% of their clientele is age 50 and over – “they’re not stoners” - it’s people with pain, who can’t sleep, and have various issues, medical and otherwise. Lytwyn also noted people are not allowed to consume products on site and there is no loitering permitted.



A motion to table the matter failed to gain support. A second motion to recommend approval of the special use permit to the Village Council passed. Member Christine Oliver was opposed.



More information on the request is available in the provided link.