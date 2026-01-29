Pinckney Snowboarder Jake Vedder Thanks Supporters Ahead of Winter Olympics

January 29, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Local Olympian Jake Vedder is wrapping up his training in Austria, and will soon be in Italy for next week's Winter Games. The 27-year-old snowboarder posted a message to the community on social media Thursday morning.



“Being a kid from Pinckney, MI, I truly never imagined where this journey would take me. To say I’m going to my second Winter Olympics to represent my small town of Pinckney, the state of Michigan, my family, my sponsors, it’s truly an honor,” Vedder said.



“It’s an honor to compete at the highest level and I can’t wait. I’m excited. I’m feeling good.”



Vedder is scheduled to compete February 12 in the Snowboard Cross, or boarder cross, in which six snowboarders race down a mountain course against each other.



“There is a laundry list of people that have gotten me to where I am at today, and I’m so thankful for that,” Vedder added. “Body is feeling good. Mind is feeling good. I can’t wait to go do this thing. Let’s go Team USA.”



Vedder's video message is linked below.



Photos courtesy of Vedder's Facebook page.