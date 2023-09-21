PCHS Seniors Named 'Commended Students' in Scholarship Program

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Two students from Pinckney have been recognized for their academic achievements.



Seniors Luke Eppler and Griffin Rea were named "Commended Students" in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program.



Principal of Pinckney Community High School, Julia McBride, made the announcement Wednesday and presented the students with a Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), who conducts the program.



About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation received the Letter of Commendation and are recognized by the program for having exceptional academic promise.



Although Eppler and Rea will not continue in the 2024 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, the Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2024 competition by taking the 2022 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).



"Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success," commented a spokesperson for NMSC. "These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success."