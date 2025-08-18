Man Charged In Theft Of Donated Scrap Metal For Fundraiser

August 18, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The man charged with stealing scrap metal from a fundraising drive is due in court later this month.



48-year-old Stacy Ryan Schneider of Genoa Township is charged with one misdemeanor count of larceny of $200 or more but less than $1,000. He’s due in 53rd District Court for a pre-trial hearing August 25th.



The charge stems from an incident June 7th in which Hamburg Police responded to a report of the theft of scrap metal from Pathfinder School located at 2100 E. M-36.



The scrap metal had been donated as part of a fundraising drive in support of Pinckney Wrestling, and included several air compressors and air conditioning units. The fundraiser was said to support wrestlers with gear, travel costs, and other opportunities.



Items were stolen in the middle of the night.



Police later made contact with Schneider at a home in Genoa Township. They located part of the stolen scrap metal in a vehicle trailer, which was impounded. Further investigation revealed that a portion of the stolen scrap metal had already been sold.



Schneider served eight years in prison on charges of illegal sale/use of a financial transaction device and 2nd degree home invasion from a 2014 case in Livingston County. He was discharged last October.



Schneider’s criminal history includes prior convictions for larceny in a building, larceny from a motor vehicle, and additional home invasion counts – both locally and in Wayne County.