Fundraiser For Therapy Dog At Farley Hill Elementary

November 30, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A community fundraiser is underway to help support a therapy dog program in Pinckney Community Schools.



The district has been working to develop a district-wide therapy dog program to support the social-emotional needs of students.



Officials say therapy dogs can help students who feel anxious, upset, or sad at school. They say therapy dogs also help students read and understand stories better by having them read to the dog.



Previous efforts allowed the district to secure three therapy dogs.



Farley Hill Elementary is now seeking business sponsors along with private donors to support the endeavor, “A Pirate’s Best Friend PCS Therapy Dog Project”. The fundraising goal is $10,000 and students at the school will name the new therapy dog.



Contact and donation information is available in the attached flyer.



Pictured: Willow & Roxy - Navigator/Pathfinder Therapy Dogs