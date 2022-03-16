Pinckney Schools Introduces Roxy The Therapy Dog

March 16, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A local school district has received its first therapy dog that will help provide comfort to students thanks to community fundraising.



Following the tragedy in Oxford, Pinckney Community Schools began a fundraiser in December to help with the purchase of a therapy dog for the PCS district. In three months, the community came together and donated more than $8,500 for the cause. As a result, Pinckney Schools is now introducing Roxy, the Goldendoodle. The Country Elementary PTO gave the largest donation, and with it came the naming rights which were handed to the students of the school.



Pathfinder Principal Lori Sandula said, in a release from the district, that she is thrilled to have reached the goal so quickly and that they are going to continue working hard to make sure every student in Pinckney Community Schools has the opportunity to reap the benefits of a therapy dog in their building.



Superintendent Rick Todd said they are humbled by the community’s support as they continue to look at ways of supporting the social-emotional needs of their students through the vision of developing a district-wide therapy dog program. He called the generosity so “overwhelming” that it has allowed them to purchase not only Roxy, but also put them in a position to begin the process of obtaining a second therapy dog. The district’s ultimate goal is to have a dog in each of its 5 schools. To help with the second dog, a donor is willing to match up to $5,000. Anyone interested in donating can do so through the Pinckney Community Schools’ website.