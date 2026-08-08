Pinckney Teacher Named 2026 “Michigan Virtual Mentor Of The Year"

August 8, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local teacher has been honored as the 2026 “Michigan Virtual Mentor of the Year”.



Pinckney Community Schools said it was “thrilled to share” that its very own LINK Teacher, Angela MacKenzie, received the 2026 Award for Mentor of the Year at the Michigan Virtual Conference.



The District said “The prestigious state-level honor reflects the significant impact Angela has on our students every day. Her deep love for our district and commitment to student success are exactly what make PCS such a special community. Please join us in congratulating Angela on this remarkably well-deserved award!”



The district proudly posted the following on social media Wednesday:

This morning, we had an opportunity to join our amazing LINK teacher, Angela MacKenzie at the Michigan Virtual Conference as she received the Award for Mentor of the Year for the State of Michigan! This is such a well deserved honor and truly reflective of the impact she has had on our students! We couldn't be more proud of Angela as her heart and love for our district and students is exactly what makes PCS the special place it is! GO PIRATES!



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