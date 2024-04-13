New Book Vending Machine At Pinckney's Farley Hill Elementary

April 13, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new book vending machine has been installed at a local elementary school.



It’s for students at Farley Hill Elementary in Pinckney Community Schools.



A post on social media congratulated Librarian Linda Lambert and the Farley Hill PTO who helped to purchase a book vending machine in which students can earn gold coins to purchase new books.



The new vending machine is said to be a great way to continue supporting literacy and fun and the project was said to be around two years in the making.



The vending machine can hold more than 200 books at a time and was designed around the Pinckney Pirate theme.