Pinckney Schools Receives Grant For Youth Literacy Initiatives

September 12, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Pinckney Community Schools has been awarded a grant to support youth literacy initiatives.



Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded the district a $4,000 grant. The local award is part of more than $4 million in grants recently awarded to nonprofit organizations, libraries, and schools in Dollar General’s hometown communities across the country to help extend a brighter future for K-12 students.



Pinckney Community Schools Instructional Coach Laura Allen said “We are so excited to receive this grant to help improve elementary classroom libraries. The grants funds will be used to support our new classroom library makeover project. This project includes teacher professional development, new books, shelving, and display materials.”



Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, said “We understand investing in youth literacy means investing in the future of students and our collective communities. Through these grants, we hope to enhance the programs’ efforts to foster students’ critical thinking skills, creativity and confidence so they can unlock their potential and achieve their dreams.”



The Dollar General Literacy Foundation supports organizations that increase access to educational programming, stimulate and enable innovation in the delivery of educational instruction and inspire a love of reading. Each year, it awards funds to non-profits, schools, and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to support adult, family, summer, and youth literacy programs.