Pinckney School Board Approves Bargaining Agreement with Teachers, Appoints Shawn Kelley Pathfinder Dean of Students

June 23, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Pinckney Community Schools Board of Education on Monday approved a new two-year bargaining agreement for teachers.



"We want to thank our PEA partners for the positive collaboration and teamwork demonstrated throughout this entire process as we worked together on behalf of our amazing staff, students and community," Superintendent Rick Todd posted on the district's social media pages.



The district also announced a new Pathfinder Dean of Students, Shawn Kelley, a PCS Alum (Class of 2014), "who has stayed engaged the last few years by helping coach our Pirate Football team and will assume the role of defensive coordinator this season," according to the district.



Kelley graduated from Concordia College with honors, spending the last seven years at Fortis Academy in Ypsilanti as a teacher, instructional coach and athletic director.



"We are so excited to bring his love for our Pirates back to Pathfinder as he will work alongside new principal, Dr. Tami Heinonen, working to make the middle school experience exciting and engaging for our students," Todd said.