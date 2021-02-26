Construction Planned On Pinckney Road/D-19

February 26, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The next phase of a construction project along D-19 in the Pinckney area is planned.



The Livingston County Road Commission met virtually Thursday morning and approved a project agreement with the Michigan Department of Transportation for work on a portion of Pinckney Road. Approximately 1.5 miles of existing pavement will be milled out and replaced with new asphalt. An additional three feet of shoulder, along with new aggregate shoulders will also be added.



County Highway Engineer Jodie Tedesco said Pinckney Road will be rehabilitated from Swarthout up to Schaefer Road, which is basically a continuation of a corridor they’ve been trying to improve. The project involves rural funds, which are limited on where they can be used. Tedesco said this is a good high-volume corridor they can actually use the rural money on.



The estimated cost of the project is $1.06 (m) million. Federal aid accounts for $732,500 and the Road Commission’s match is $336,900. The Road Commission already approved plans and specs for the project last November. Tedesco noted the item before the board Thursday was just the contract from MDOT to do the work. The project is expected to be let out to bid March 5th.