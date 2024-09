Road Rehabilitation Project Starts On Pinckney Road Friday

September 26, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A road rehabilitation project starts tomorrow in Putnam Township.



Work is planned on Pinckney Road, D-19, north and south of Rush Lake Road at the curve.



Pinckney Road will be open under flagger control but delays should be expected and an alternate route is suggested.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises the work is expected to be complete by next Friday, October 4th.