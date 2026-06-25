“Rails To Reels” Presents: Rise Of The Robots In Downtown Pinckney

June 25, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





This Saturday kicks off “Rails to Reels” in downtown Pinckney.



It’s the Pinckney DDA’s new outdoor summer movie series benefiting a feasibility study to restore the historic GTW Railroad Depot on Pearl Street.



This Saturday is a free outdoor double-feature the Putnam Township Square.



8pm is “The Wild Robot”, a family film, followed by The Terminator at 10pm – a date night feature rated R.



The event opens up at 7pm.



The special guest will be Kensington Woods first-year robotics team on site showing off their robot and raising funds for their program before the show starts.



Popcorn and sodas will be available for purchase but picnics are “absolutely welcome, bring your spread”. Attendees should bring their own chairs and blankets.



Officials say “all profits from this event go directly toward the feasibility study for restoring Pinckney's historic GTW Railroad Depot, built in 1883. The Depot sits steps from the Lakelands Trail and has been a landmark of our community for over 140 years. Your popcorn is doing real work”.



Rails to Reels runs every last Saturday of the month through September. Each night features a themed double feature - family film at 8pm, date night at 10pm.



More information available in the provided link.