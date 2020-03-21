Food Truck Rallies Planned This Summer In Pinckney

March 21, 2020

By Jon King







As the public deals with the ongoing social distancing measures to try and reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus, one local event set later this summer in Downtown Pinckney is still planning to move forward.



The first ever Food Truck Fridays would be held on July 17th and August 21st and run from 5 to 10pm. Trucks would be set up around the Putnam Township Square and park - along Mill, Livingston and South Howell Streets. The event would feature various food trucks, music and a beer tent. The new event is being sponsored by the Pinckney, Putnam, Hamburg and Hell Chamber of Commerce. It was said to be inspired by the City of Howell’s Food Truck Tuesday events.



The Pinckney Village Council recently approved the event after it has already been approved by Putnam Township. Village President Linda Lavey tells WHMI there are still a few things to work out about the beer tent, security, and the best layout for the event but Police Chief Jeff Newton will handle all of that. Lavey added as long as the coronavirus restrictions are lifted by then, then they’ll be in business.



