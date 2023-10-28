Pinckney Principal Headed to 2023 National Dressage Finals

October 28, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Pinckney Navigator Elementary's Principal, Ruth Badalucco, announced that she is headed to the 2023 National Dressage Finals next month.



Held at the prestigious Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, the US Dressage Finals is a Level Five Competition, which is the highest level of competition under United States Equestrian Federation rules.



Dressage is described as "the highest expression of horse training" where horse and rider perform from memory a series of predetermined movements. The head-to-head national competition showcases riders of all ages and skill levels.



Principal Badalucco will ride her Dutch Warmblood horse, named Lexus, that she has been riding since the age of six.



During the assessment of Principal Badalucco's equestrian performance, she will be evaluated based on her ability to follow basic commands while maintaining consistent uphill balance and self-carriage.



Principal Badalucco will be one of about 375 competitors taking part in the event.