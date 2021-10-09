Man Charged After Low Speed Police Pursuit in Pinckney

October 9, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man is facing multiple charges following an alleged drunken driving incident and police chase that started in the Village of Pinckney.



The Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office has authorized a five-count complaint against Lucas Erway of Plainwell. He’s charged with 3rd degree fleeing a police officer, operating while intoxicated and three counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer.



Officers with the Pinckney Police Department were dispatched around 9pm Thursday to look out for a pick-up truck traveling north on Dexter-Pinckney Road, that was failing to maintain lanes. Police Chief Jeff Newton told WHMI an officer located the vehicle on East Main Street near Pearl Street, aka D-19. After stopping the vehicle, the driver fled the stop north on D-19. Newton said the pursuit was a low speed pursuit that ended in the City of Howell, where the driver stopped his vehicle and surrendered to police without incident.



Erway was ultimately arrested and taken to St. Joseph Hospital for alcohol and substance testing before being lodged in the Livingston County Jail. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Hamburg Township Police assisted in the incident.