Pinckney Police Millage Placed on November Ballot

July 28, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Pinckney Village Council this week approved placing a three-year 2.5-mill police proposal on the November ballot. If approved, the millage is estimated to generate approximately $248,100.05 annually for operating and equipping the Pinckney Police Department, according to an update from Village President Jeff Buerman.



That amount represents approximately 50% of the Police Department’s adopted 2026–2027 budget of $500,000, according to Buerman.



“Although the millage would not provide enough funding by itself to establish 24/7 Village police coverage, it would provide important financial support for maintaining our local Police Department and reducing the amount that must come from the General Fund.”



Buerman went on to say the Village “will work to provide residents with clear information about the proposal, its estimated cost to property owners, how the revenue may be used, and what level of police service the funding would support.”



“I would also like to recognize Police Chief Jeff Garrison for working with the police union to develop scheduling options that provide the best possible coverage within our current financial limitations. Jeff, thank you for the time and effort you have put into finding a workable solution

for the Village.”



The Village of Pinckney also continues to explore a joint Pinckney-Putnam Police Authority. A joint meeting is planned for August 26 at 7:00 p.m. at Putnam Township Hall.



“The goal is to bring Village and Township representatives together to explore the structure, costs, governance, and practical steps that would be required to create a joint authority. Any formal proposal would return to the appropriate elected boards for public review and consideration,” Buerman said.