Pinckney Police Chief Announces Retirement; Replacement Named

February 18, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Pinckney Police Chief Jeff Newton has announced his retirement and his successor was recently named.



After ten-years of service, Chief Newton announced that he’ll be retiring in June. He’s been the top cop since April of 2012, after having served for 25-years with the Detroit Police Department and the Fraser Department of Public Safety.



At Monday’s Village Council meeting, it was announced that Chief Newton will be succeeded by Jeffrey Garrison, a current part-time officer with the Department. He came to the Village after retiring from the Dearborn Police Department following a 28-year career there in which he served in virtually every capacity. He retired as Lieutenant, overseeing the Detective Bureau. Garrison has a Masters Degree from Eastern Michigan University and is a graduate of EMU's School of Police Staff and Command.



Also at Monday’s meeting, Chief Newton was presented with the Patriot Award by National Guard volunteer Keith Sousa. The award is given by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, a Department of Defense Program that develops and promotes supportive work environments for service members in the National Guard and Reserve.



Pinckney Police Officer Jeff Finke, a member of the National Guard Reserve currently deployed in Kuwait, nominated Chief Newton for the award. Finke noted that throughout his 7-years with the department, he has been deployed overseas twice and called for extended trainings numerous times and each time his service has been accommodated, his job held, and he’s been welcomed back into the department as if he never left.



The Patriot Award reflects the efforts made to support National Guard reservists through a wide-range of measures including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families, and granting leaves of absence if needed.



Newton’s last day of active duty will be Thursday, June 16th.