April 5, 2024

A Howell man is facing various charges following a police chase that ended with him crashing into a wooded area Tuesday afternoon..



Pinckney Police were made aware of a subject who was wanted for absconding from parole on previous charges. The subject was reportedly a “regular” to the downtown area of the Village of Pinckney.



A Livingston County Sheriff’s deputy and Pinckney Police officers checked the area for the suspect and his vehicle was found leaving a restaurant in the Village.



A Pinckney officer attempted to stop the suspect vehicle but the driver fled through a subdivision and circled the area several times before turning south on Dexter-Pinckney Road.



A press release states that speeds were not excessive so the Pinckney officer maintained observation of the vehicle while the area Sheriff’s deputy was approaching to assist. Police say the suspect vehicle continued south but could not navigate the sharp turn at Tiplady Road. The suspect left the roadway and disabled his vehicle. The driver, identified as a 33-year-old Howell man and the subject sought in the parole warrant, was arrested without further incident. He was taken to the hospital to be checked by medical staff before being lodged in the Livingston County Jail.



The Department says “This is yet another incident where the cooperation of multiple law enforcement agencies in Livingston County took a wanted subject off the roadway. The citizens of Pinckney and the Pinckney Police are fortunate to have such a cooperative working relationship with our LE partners in the county”.



