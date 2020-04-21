Pinckney Players Give Back

April 21, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A local theater group is using their time off from the stage to give back to those helping the community during the pandemic.



The curtain may be drawn on productions for the near future, but the Pinckney Players are still looking for ways to enrich people’s lives through the outbreak. Board of Directors President Lynn Wilde says they have had several teachers sit on the board, and one the biggest concerns that keeps coming up is how to keep children who get breakfast and lunch from schools fed.



With some profits saved up for a rainy day, the Board made the decision to give each of the 9 members $1,000 to donate to a group or organization in the area that they believe would really help serve the community. Wilde said this was probably the fastest decision in the history of the Pinckney Players. She said they had the vote on a Sunday, and the checks were in the mail the next morning.



Wilde said her choice was Bountiful Harvest, because not only do they help with feeding people, but she says she recently learned they refurbish laptops so that kids who don’t have a computer at home can continue to learn. Other organizations that received the help were Gleaners Community Food Bank, the Howell Nature Center, the Humane Society of Huron Valley, Livingston County Catholic Charities, Livingston County Meals on Wheels, Love INC, the Michigan Humane Society – Livingston County, and Weekend Survival Kits.



Wilde thanked those groups for all they do, and encouraged others who have the means to give back in these times to do something similar for a non-profit organization as they see fit.