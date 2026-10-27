Two New Members Appointed To Pinckney Planning Commission

October 27, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some new resignations and appointments on the Village of Pinckney Planning Commission.



Council met Monday night and first voted to accept the resignations of members Alex Smith and Adam Schingeck.



It was relayed that two individuals stepped up to volunteer, both whom have previously served on the Commission and now have more free time to do so again.



Richard Mayernik and Savanna Gee were both sworn-in and administered the oath of office.



Their appointments were effective October 26th, to fill out the remainder of terms that end January 1st, 2028.



The resignations and appointments were accepted/approved unanimously. Two members were absent - Justin Bierman and Trisha Wagner.