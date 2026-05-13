Pinckney Community Schools Welcomes New Pathfinder School Principal

May 13, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Pinckney Community Schools is welcoming a new principal.



Dr. Tami Heinonen was named the next principal of Pathfinder Middle School, effective July 1st.

The Board of Education approved the hire at its meeting on Monday.



Heinonen currently serves as Pathfinder’s Dean of Students and the district says she “has already made a tremendous impact on our students, staff, and school community since joining our Pirate family in 2025”.



Before PCS, Heinonen served Brighton Area Schools in several leadership roles including English teacher, ELA Curriculum Coordinator, and Secondary Instructional Coach. Her diverse educational background also includes serving as an Adjunct Professor at Spring Arbor University, a Training and Communications Specialist at the University of Michigan, and Director of the Center for Teaching and Learning at Cleary University.



The district said “While Dr. Heinonen brings an impressive depth of educational experience and leadership, what stands out even more is her genuine passion for students, commitment to relationships, and dedication to serving others. She exemplifies the values, high standards, and sense of community that make Pinckney such a special place.”



Heinonen will assume the role following the retirement of current Pathfinder Principal Lori Sandula, who will conclude what was said to be “an outstanding career” at the end of this school year.



The district said “We are deeply grateful to Mrs. Sandula for her years of leadership, dedication, and service to our Pirate family. Please join us in congratulating Dr. Heinonen on this well-deserved opportunity”.