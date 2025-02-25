PCS Unites Through "One District, One Book" Reading Program

February 25, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Pinckney Community Schools is uniting home and school through a unique family reading program titled “One District, One Book”.



Almost 900 students in kindergarten through 5th grade brought home a copy of Mr. Lemoncello’s Very First Game by Chris Grabenstein and will begin reading it with their families. During February and March, students and families will read the book together at home while celebrating and exploring the novel at school.



The District says it’s all part of a unique, national family literacy program called “One District, One Book” from the non-profit Read to Them based in Richmond, Virginia - designed to strengthen the educational connection between home and school.



This is Pinckney’s 3rd year of participating in “One District, One Book” and it is said to be highly anticipated by students, families, and teachers.



Read to Them Director of Programs Bruce Coffey said “Reading a common book together turns out to be a terrific way to unite a school community and increase parental involvement. Reading aloud at home ensures students come to school prepared to read and to succeed—in school and in life”.



Pinckney Community Schools will join the schools and districts across North America that have undertaken this family literacy strategy. Families will read and discuss the story of Luigi and his adventures at home. In school, students will experience dynamic assemblies, answer trivia questions, and even get to meet the author.



Instructional Coach One District, One Book Laura Allen said "The One District, One Book program at Pinckney Community Schools has become a cornerstone of our March is Reading Month celebration, igniting a shared love of reading across our entire community. Watching families engage with the same story, sharing conversations and excitement about each chapter, has created a powerful connection between home and school and reinforces exactly why we started this initiative - to build lasting reading habits through the joy of storytelling."



The Read to Them organization’s mission is to create a culture of literacy in every community.



Coffey explained “The secret sauce of family literacy is to create a symbiosis between home and school. When students see their book being read and shared and discussed at home and school, they are surrounded by the culture of literacy”.