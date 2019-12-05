Pinckney New Tech Honored As Spotlight School

December 5, 2019

Pinckney New Tech High School is being heralded as one of the state’s top New Tech programs.



The New Tech Network this week recognized Pinckney New Tech as an Ignite Spotlight School. Spotlight Schools are New Tech schools that best examine the strengths and challenges of their practices within the context of the New Tech Network design pillars. Those pillars are “outcomes that matter,” “teaching that engages,” and “culture that empowers and technology that enables.” These help students develop skills that they will use to succeed in college, career, and civic life.



Pinckney New Tech’s Student Voice system was recognized as one its biggest strengths. Director Julia McBride says the program plans monthly New Tech-wide activities, contributes to marketing and recruitment efforts, informs their annual college visit and field trip destination and helps inform improvements to the program overall. “It is a group of New Tech students who have taken it upon themselves to help lead the New Tech small learning community at Pinckney Community High School.” She added that the priority of student voice has evolved into a living, breathing component of the school’s system that they are proud to share outwardly as a model for others.



Pinckney New Tech is a community within Pinckney Community High School and boasts a 98% graduation rate. This past year’s graduating class also exceeded county, state, and national averages on the SAT. (MK)