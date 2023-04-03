Parent That Dropped Handgun At Local School To Face Charges

April 3, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Criminal charges have been authorized against a parent who accidentally forgot to leave his holstered handgun in his vehicle prior to volunteering at a Pinckney elementary school and had it fall off his belt and onto a floor during indoor lunch/recess.



The incident happened at Navigator Upper Elementary School on March 17th. The district issued a letter that stated the parent is a well-known, active, and engaged volunteer during lunch/recess and possesses a CPL (Concealed Pistol License). The parent forgot to leave his holstered gun in his vehicle prior to entering the building. Then while engaging with students in the gym, the holster fell off his belt and landed on the floor.



Even though it was described as a “sincere accident”, the district said it was following through with the legal process as required by state statute and a police report was forwarded to the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office. The Office has not disclosed what charges are being filed at this time, and the parent’s name has not been released.



Livingston County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Carolyn Henry told WHMI that an arraignment hearing is scheduled for April 14th at 8:30 am before Magistrate Sherwood.



Although the parent was said to be feeling extremely remorseful, embarrassed and responsible for what happened – the letter stated that it did not negate the seriousness of the situation and the potential for something more serious to occur. The letter is attached.