Parent Volunteer Enters Plea After Dropping Gun At School

July 18, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A parent-volunteer at Pinckney’s Navigator Upper Elementary School who accidentally brought a concealed weapon into the school and dropped it on the gymnasium floor has entered a plea.



45-year-old Robert Berger forgot to leave his holstered handgun in his vehicle on March 17th prior to volunteering at the school. The weapon fell off his belt and onto the gym floor during indoor lunch/recess.



The district described the incident as a “sincere accident” and said the parent felt was extremely remorseful, embarrassed and responsible for what happened. However, the district said it also did not negate the seriousness of the situation or the potential for something more serious to occur and that it was following through with the legal process as required by state statute.



Berger was later charged with a single count of possessing a weapon in a weapon-free school zone – which he pleaded guilty to during a recent court hearing.



Court records show that Berger will be sentenced in 53rd District Court August 14th. He faces jail time, community service, and fines up to $2,000.