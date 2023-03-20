Parent Volunteer Drops Holstered Handgun At Elementary School

March 20, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A parent who accidentally forgot to leave his holstered handgun in his vehicle prior to volunteering at a Pinckney elementary school had it fall off his belt and onto a floor during indoor lunch/recess.



Superintendent Rick Todd and Navigator Principal Ruth Badalucco sent out a letter to the community following the incident on late Friday afternoon – stating it was important to share information with families whose children attend Navigator Elementary but also valuable to everyone as it involves safety, transparency, trust and cooperation.



The letter states a parent who is considered to be a well-known, active, and engaged volunteer during lunch/recess and who possesses a CPL (Concealed Pistol License) forgot to leave his holstered gun in his vehicle prior to entering the building. While engaging with students in the gym, the holster fell off his belt and landed on the floor.



The parent and a few students realized what had occurred and notified staff, who reported the incident immediately to the Principal Badalucco as the parent placed the holster in his vehicle. Both Deputy Gwinn, the district resource officer, and Superintendent Todd were immediately contacted, with both responding to the situation. Although the parent is said to be feeling extremely remorseful, embarrassed and responsible for what has happened – the letter states it does not negate the seriousness of the situation and the potential for something more serious to occur – which they are extremely grateful did not.



The letter states what happened “is one of the unfortunate examples of why it is so important for those who do choose to legally carry a gun to make sure it is properly secured in their vehicle or residence before entering a school building as accidents like this can happen as we learned today. Given how quickly this event occurred and the immediate response from the parent involved and by Mrs. Badalucco, we knew there was no immediate threat and thus, did not put the school on lockdown. The students who were with this parent in the gym responded with great composure and responsibility and never felt they were in any danger”.



Even though it was described as a “sincere accident”, the district is following through with the legal process as required by state statute - which consists of making a full police report that will be sent to the Livingston County Prosecutor’s office. As that process proceeds, the parent will not be permitted to volunteer at any schools in the district until further notice.