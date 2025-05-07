Plans For New Gas Station Project In Pinckney Under Review

May 7, 2025

Plans for a new gas station in the Village of Pinckney are under review.



A Mugg & Bopps convenience store, a gas station, and a Dunkin' Donuts are being proposed in the former Rite Aid building located at 75 S. Dexter Street.



The Planning Commission met Monday night to discuss the project.



Preliminary site plans are included in the meeting packet and are under review so there was no action, just discussion. That link is provided.

There have been some concerns and opposition to the project, since the small town already has a lot of gas stations – as well as auto parts stores.



There’s also already a Mugg & Bopps at 211 East Main Street, at the corner of North Mill Street.



It was stated during the meeting that there’s been no definitive answer as to whether or not that would stay open - with one commissioner pointing out they could potentially have five gas stations within a quarter mile.



Members said they shared concerns about having another gas station but uses are limited due to difficulties with the property, such as a lack of parking and surrounding wetlands.



A gas station is also a permitted use under current zoning. Thus, if a project meets requirements and were to be denied, the Village could face a lawsuit.



Supervisor Jeff Buerman was present at the meeting and reported the problem with the property is that it sits around a swamp and there’s no way to expand – so bars, restaurants, or anything else that brings a lot of traffic would not work due to a lack of parking. He noted the proposed use fits and it’s another building that will be occupied and look nice. Buerman went on to say it is a tough situation for the Commission but advised they have to “cut the noise out” and look at the facts. As for the topic of having two bakeries - Buerman commented they are two different types with different hours of operation and thinks the one downtown “will be just fine”.



Some members commented they didn’t necessarily want to swap one empty building for another – should the older, current location close. One member stated even if they close the other gas station down, the new one will be nice and updated and it will be easier to find a new use for the old gas station building and site.



Traffic was another concern as the intersection is already very busy and congested from high school traffic, and possible environmental concerns were also raised years down the road from having so many gas stations.



Resident Tom Pais owns the adjacent residential property next door, pictured middle. He said he’s had some discussion with the owner, who wants to have one entrance and exit on M-36, but they never came to any conclusion as it would require that he not have his driveway. The submitted site plans showed that scenario, so Pais said he just wanted to come and clarify his position. Pais served on the planning commission for years and retired as the chair, saying he knows how things work and has no objection to what goes in but he “is not giving up my curb-cut or driveway”.



Planners are currently conducting a review.



It was stated the owner will be in attendance at the June 2nd meeting and able to address any questions.



