Pinckney Millage Rates To Maintain Status Quo

June 15, 2019

Property tax millage rates will remain the same this summer for residents in the Village of Pinckney.



Village Council met Monday and unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the property tax rates to be levied on the 2019 summer tax roll. Officials set the property tax millage rates to not exceed a total of 12.3175 mills, which includes both the general operating millage at 8.3175 mills and the general highway millage at 4 mills. This will mean that village residents should expect to see the same amount on their summer tax bills unless their property’s taxable value has increased. The approved millage rates will be applied beginning July 1st.



Officials were content with keeping the same rates, with several noting they were just happy the rates would not be rolled back, which is related to Proposal A and the Headlee Amendment. The Headlee Amendment rolls back millage rates so that the resulting growth in a community's property tax revenue is no more than the rate of inflation. Under the Headlee Amendment, taxes cannot exceed the rate of inflation or 5%; and must go according to the lower of those two figures. At least two communities within Livingston County in recent years have come before voters seeking approval of a proposal that would override the Headlee Amendment by restoring an original authorized millage so that the municipality can levy the full amount.



Michelle Brunner, Treasurer for the Village of Pinckney, says she’s glad to see the same millage rates this summer because the municipality has had to roll them back the last few years. (DK)